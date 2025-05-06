MEP Peter Agius to lead talks on single market rules in European Parliament

MEP Peter Agius has announced he will be leading the European Parliament's negotiations on single market rules that deal with product safety, compliance, and the role of national authorities.

“I will be pushing for a Europe with less bureaucracy for business and more safety for consumers while opening up opportunities for European businesses, in particular small and family businesses which form the backbone of our economy, also in Malta,” said MEP Peter Agius.

The European Parliament is set to adopt a resolution later this year on the New Legislative Frameworks. They aim to ensure that goods meet safety and quality standards while also supporting fair competition across member states.

Agius will be leading the talks on behalf of the European People’s Party (EPP).

He stressed that Europe's single market must offer a fair playing field for all, especially when faced with growing global competition, “we must also make sure that our European businesses can compete in Europe. This cannot happen unless we secure a level playing field with competition from China and the rest of the world.”

“The growth of our business and our continued investment in innovation translate into safer and better products and ultimately better jobs for our workers. Let us make sure to harness the full power of the EU’s single market.” He said.