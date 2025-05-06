Court clears WasteServ to transform former Marsaskala waste plant into public park

WasteServ will begin work on turning the defunct Sant’ Antnin waste treatment plant in Marsaskala into a green recreational space, after the Court of Appeal dismissed a legal challenge that had stalled the project.

The appeal was filed by Vassallo Builders Ltd, one of the bidders for the project, who contested the tender award. However, the court rejected all claims put forward by the company, clearing the way for the development to go ahead.

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca welcomed the ruling, calling it a significant step forward following delays caused by legal proceedings.

“This project is a cornerstone of our commitment to environmental regeneration and sustainability, and we can now fully focus on delivering on our promise to create a unique green space for the community,” Bilocca said.

The 23,800sq.m site will be converted into a landscaped park with mature trees, shrubs, and a central artificial lake aimed at attracting biodiversity. A 175-metre retaining wall will separate the park from its surroundings, and three reservoirs will be built to provide irrigation, stormwater management, and fire safety.

Plans also include the excavation of part of the site to accommodate a three-storey underground car park with electric park-and-ride facilities. WasteServ said 33% of the excavated material will be reused on-site, in line with its circular economy principles.

Bilocca said that such projects are made possible by Malta’s shift away from landfill dependency. “WasteServ remains committed to creating a better waste management infrastructure for the benefit of our natural environment and the public,” he added.