Cab operators with planning permit for garage can operate even if building still under construction

Cab operators who have approved planning applications for public service garages (PSGs) that are not yet built will still be allowed to operate, MaltaToday has learnt.

Transport Malta (TM) said in replies to questions from this newspaper that it issues and renews cab operators’ licences to those “who present a permit from the PA for a public service garage”.

In an effort to crack down on abusive cab operators who did not have the necessary garaging facilities for their vehicles, TM had given operators until 18 April 2025 to secure a PSG permit from the Planning Authority.

This means that operators who have an approved permit but have not yet started construction on their garage will still be allowed to operate despite not having the necessary garage space for all vehicles.

Among the operators whose PSGs are still nowhere near construction is one of Malta’s biggest players in the cab sector. Ta’ Dirjanu supermarket chain owner Mark Agius has a 180-strong cab fleet, but despite obtaining a permit for the construction of a PSG in Marsa, the facility is still a hole in the ground.

Industry sources who spoke to MaltaToday on condition of anonymity admitted that although the move may irk law-abiding cab operators, authorities’ hands are tied. Sources explained that if TM were to suspend operators who are yet to construct their PSGs, “the market would crumble.”

In its response to MaltaToday’s questions, TM said over the past months, upon licence renewal by operators, it had been sending an architect to verify and confirm that the operator had adequate garaging facilities.

When asked whether operators will be given a deadline to construct their PSGs, the authority did not respond.

Planning permits, which are regulated by the PA, are valid for five years and if construction has not commenced, developers will have to seek an extension.

The significant leeway given to cab operators means that one can expect to continue finding cabs parked in public areas. Just this week, footage of cabs parked in a Lidl parking lot meant for customers were circulated on social media.

The footage seen by MaltaToday shows six cabs parked in customer parking spaces, four of which belong to Malta’s largest cab company, WT Global.