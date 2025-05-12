Health warning issued on canned Fanta Orange due to excessive food additive

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued an urgent warning against the consumption of a specific batch of Fanta Orange soft drink after it was found to contain excessive levels of a food colouring additive.

In a statement released Monday, the directorate advised consumers not to drink Fanta Orange in 33cl cans marked with lot number P240924AF15. The affected batch originates from Nigeria and carries an expiry date of 24 September 2025.

Authorities said the issue was flagged by a member of the public and confirmed following an official investigation and sampling of the product. The drink was found to contain abnormally high levels of E110 (Sunset Yellow), a synthetic dye used in food and drinks to give an orange hue.

The directorate, which falls under the Superintendence of Public Health, warned that the product must not be consumed, citing food safety concerns.

Sunset Yellow (E110) is permitted for use in food and beverages within limits set by EU food safety regulations. However, excessive amounts may cause adverse reactions, particularly in children, including hyperactivity and allergic responses in sensitive individuals.

Consumers who have purchased the product are advised to avoid drinking it and to contact the authorities for further guidance.

For more information, the public may contact the Environmental Health Directorate at 2133 7333 or via email at [email protected].