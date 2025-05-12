Lions, leopard seized from unregistered enclosure to be move to secure Rabat site

Four big cats held illegally in Għallis have been relocated to a secure site in Rabat, the Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) said on Monday.

The move follows an inspection which revealed the animals were being kept without authorisation in breach of regulations.

The case came to light on 27 December 2024, when authorities discovered four lions and a leopard held without the required permits, in violation of laws regulating the possession of dangerous animals.

An immediate inspection confirmed that although the site did not meet minimum animal welfare standards, the animals were in good health. They were being fed, showed no signs of trauma or psychological distress, and had adequate access to water.

"The animals were microchipped soon after discovery and placed under ongoing veterinary monitoring," the directorate said on Monday. "They were formally placed under the authority of the Veterinary Regulation Directorate, as required by law."

Authorities explored options to relocate the animals in Malta, including to zoos, but no viable solution was found. As a result, discussions with foreign organisations were also initiated in case international relocation became necessary.

Eventually, a suitable alternative site was identified in Rabat, and the animals were safely moved under strict supervision by police and veterinary officials. The new enclosures have been deemed appropriate, and the VRD confirmed it is satisfied with the conditions.

The animals are now in the process of being formally registered under Legal Notice 43 of 2025. However, this registration does not grant immunity from legal consequences. Proceedings are underway against the individual responsible for keeping the animals illegally and failing to meet welfare standards.

Under Malta's Animal Welfare Act, a first conviction can result in a fine ranging from €2,000 to €65,000, up to three years in prison, or both. Repeat offences carry harsher penalties.

"The VRD remains fully committed to safeguarding public safety and the welfare of all animals, including those previously kept at Għallis," the directorate said.

