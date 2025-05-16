Żurrieq's PL local councillors vote against motion to request Bebbux planning application withdrawl

The Żurrieq Residents Group warned that the decision leaves the area at risk of a wide road project that could destroy agricultural land, impact farmers' livelihoods, and alter the natural landscape.

It also raised concerns that the proposed road would primarily benefit a private developer who owns only a small portion of the affected area.

Last April, the two young farmers who work the land in question issued a heartfelt appeal to politicians to “show guts and integrity” and keep the land agricultural.

"This was a golden opportunity for the local council to work with its people for the good of the locality, but instead party orders were obeyed."

The residents' group signalled that it intends to continue its efforts to oppose the proposed development.