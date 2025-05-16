Triple the monthly rainfall in just 24 hours as unseasonal storm soaks Malta

Thursday’s storm saw more than three times the typical rainfall for May recorded in under 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Office.

In a statement, the office said 36.3mm of rain fell across Malta and Gozo on Thursday, dwarfing the May monthly average of just 10.3 mm.

The unexpected downpour was triggered by a low-pressure system that developed over Algeria before sweeping across the central Mediterranean, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds to the islands.

While the worst of the storm appears to have passed, unsettled weather may linger into Friday, with isolated showers still a possibility. Winds will remain strong from the West-Northwest, reaching Force 5 to 6.

Looking ahead, the forecast promises a return to more typical spring conditions. Saturday is expected to begin with cloudy skies, clearing as the day progresses, with winds easing slightly.

Sunny and stable weather is anticipated from Sunday onward, with temperatures climbing back above 26°C.

The intense rainfall follows a notably dry April, which saw just 3.6 mm of precipitation, well below the monthly norm of 18.7mm.