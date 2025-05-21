Malta welcomes the adoption of the Global Agreement on Pandemics

Malta has announced its support for a global pandemic agreement adopted during the 78th meeting of Health Ministers in Geneva.

"This effort promotes the concept of global health and multilateral cooperation," Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said in his address. "For small countries like Malta, it is crucial to have the guarantee of a safer, fairer, more transparent, and united international community."

The agreement, which was reached during a health meeting in Geneva, aims to bring countries together in preparing for and responding to future pandemics.

The agreement encourages all countries and regional bodies to take timely and appropriate action in the face of global health threats. These include efforts to contain outbreaks, carry out diagnostic tests and share preventive resources such as vaccines.

The core principles of the agreement are based on justice and solidarity. It aims to ensure that no country, especially smaller ones, is left behind when responding to future health crises.

Abela noted that during a pandemic, all countries would take part in decision-making processes, and every individual should benefit from the highest possible standard of healthcare.

He also spoke about the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, expressing regret over the collapse of healthcare systems, the lack of food supplies and humanitarian aid in these war zones. He reaffirmed Malta’s continued call for peace.

Abela said that Malta looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the World Health Organisation. This includes improving mental health services, boosting digital tools in the health sector, supporting workers and encouraging active ageing.