Birkirkara council wants Fleur-de-Lys roadworks to continue after contractor suspended works in 2024

Birkirkara Local Council has requested that roadworks on Triq Fleur De Lys be continued, after being left incomplete in 2024.

“In September 2024, shortly after work had started, the local council was informed that the contractor had been temporarily suspended due to the start of the new school year. At the time, the council agreed to this pause, believing it would be fair to allow parents and students to adjust to the new routine during the first few confusing days of school,” they said in a letter.

However, the council now says the scholastic year has ended and no further work has been carried out on the road, which still has a poor surface. The delay has caused growing frustration among residents as well as others who use the road regularly.

They also pointed out that the local council has to deal with angry residents every day because the works have not only not been completed but have not even been continued.

The local council says it has not been given any reason for the delay, nor a plan for when the works will resume.

The council is calling for the works on Triq Fleur De Lys to continue as soon as possible, saying residents should not have to wait more than a year to live without inconvenience on a decent street.