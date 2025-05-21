Abela: Fresh developments on recognition of Palestinian state expected in June

Prime Minister Robert Abela said new developments over Malta recognising the Palestinian state are expected next month.

Following a ministerial statement, a number of Opposition MPs questioned how despite a joint declaration in March 2024, Malta has failed to recognise Palestine.

Abela has repeatedly said Malta would be doing so when the conditions are right, but never laying out these conditions.

In what seemed like objective and balanced questioning to the PM over the situation, Abela came out swinging in his replies. Questioning also came in light of a Facebook post uploaded by Labour Party Deputy Leader Alex Agius Saliba, who called on Malta to recognise the Palestinian state “immediately.”

“We have not created an imbalance in our position as was done by others,” he said, referring to EP President Roberta Metsola’s visit to Israel following the 7 October attacks. “We have spent the last forty years discussing this, even before the late Guido De Marco’s time.”

He then went on to say Malta’s balanced approach allowed it to help Palestinians. “Like when we brought Palestinian children to Malta to help them get medical care.”

The PM also said families of hostages in the 7 October attacks were brought to Malta thanks to Malta’s approach.

Abela then started hitting out the Opposition and Nationalist Party for campaigning in favour of increased defence spending.

“This is what happens when you spend money on weapons,” he said. “Because Malta took a balanced approach, it gave us credibility.”

When asked by the Opposition leader to issue a joint parliamentary position for aide in Gaza to be allowed in, Abela said the Maltese state had already signed such a declaration, and therefore parliament was part it.

Malta joined 15 other EU member states to call for a review of the trade and cooperation agreement between the bloc and Israel on Tuesday.

The Dutch proposal for a review of the agreement in the wake of Israel’s actions in Gaza was backed by a majority during a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

On whether Malta’s foreign minister would be doing as his British counterpart did and summoning the Israeli ambassador over Israel's expansion of its military operations in the occupied Palestinian territory, Abela did not reply to questioning.

Conscience situation now ‘over’

On the situation regarding the Freedom Flotilla vessel, which was allegedly struck in a drone attack, Abela said the situation is now “over”.

He insisted Malta’s strong stance allowed it to keep the situation under control.

The PM said the state kept in close contact with the Palestinian ambassador, who Abela said agreed with the government’s position.

He also spoke on his official visit to Jordan earlier this week.