Cassola says Abela is giving Netanyahu time to destroy Gaza before recognising Palestine

Momentum Chairperson Arnold Cassola has criticised Malta’s hesitation to recognise the Palestinian state, saying that a 20 June timeframe suggested by Foreign Minister Ian Borg could be too late.

Cassola was reacting to Borg’s comments that Malta could recognise the state of Palestine at a UN conference on 20 June, along with a number of countries.

“This is perfect timing. Benjamin Netanyahu, who the International Criminal Court has indicted for war crimes, will thus be given four weeks to sweep away all Palestinians from Gaza,” Cassola said. “After Netanyahu has reduced Gaza to a wasteland and occupied it, Robert Abela and others will recognise the state of Palestine,” Cassola added in a statement on Sunday.

The foreign minister had been speaking on Andrew Azzopardi’s RTK103 on Saturday.

“Malta and other countries may formally recognise Palestine at the United Nations. The next conference will be held on 20 June,” Borg said.

Last year, Malta was expected to join Spain, Ireland and Norway in officially recognising Palestine in May 2024. But Malta kept postponing its decision “until the circumstances are right”.

Cassola said that “Malta does not need political leaders whose behaviour is dictated solely by legalistic considerations," stating that ethical behaviour in politics is desperately needed.

The comment comes in light of the arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court, against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Cassola argued that by waiting until June, Malta is allowing Netanyahu time to “sweep away” Palestinians from Gaza before any formal recognition of a Palestinian state takes place.