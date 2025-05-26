Manoel Island petition to turn place into national park collects 29,000 signatures

A parliamentary petition calling for Manoel Island to be turned into a national heritage park closed on Sunday with an impressive 29,041 signatures.

Campaigners said the signatures, which amount to more than 5% of the population, delivered a “strong mandate for action.”

The petition calls on government to return Manoel Island back into public ownership and turn it into a national park.

The island was part of a concession that also included Tigné Point, granted to MIDI plc in 2000. The company plans to build luxury apartments on one part of the island and has a pending planning application. A master plan drafted by the company envisages that as much as 60% of Manoel Island will remain open to the public with a large park on the glacis of the historic fort.

Nonetheless, campaigners have insisted the development of apartments and commercial outlets on Manoel Island will change its character.

The petition was launched two months ago as part of the Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign, led by Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA). The campaign was endorsed by almost 50 organisations and community groups. The petition received broad support from the public, with many personalities, artists, academics and politicians backing the campaign’s call.

Among the politicians voicing their support were former Labour Prime Minister Alfred Sant, former Labour minister Evarist Bartolo, and PN MP Albert Buttigieg. The Momentum party and its most prominent member, Arnold Cassola, ran a parallel campaign in support of the petition and its objectives, while ADPD also expressed its support.

A spokesperson for Manoel Island: Post Għalina said: “Over 29,000 people voiced their dream of Manoel Island as a public green space to be enjoyed by all. This number of signatories could not have been reached without the active participation of dozens of people who were inspired to join the campaign and put their time, initiative and energy behind it. What began as an idea turned into a truly grassroots effort that has delivered a strong mandate for action that cannot be ignored.”

Campaign spokesperson Marie Claire Gatt said: “Collecting signatures for this petition exposed how incredibly popular this dream of a national heritage park on Manoel Island is among the public. Whether collecting signatures at a rock concert or before a performance by the national orchestra, whether talking to people who remember Manoel Island before it was illegally closed off by MIDI or to young students at Junior College—people did not hesitate to sign once we presented the vision of Manoel Island as a national heritage park.”

MIDI was given a 99-year emphyteutical lease on Manoel Island and Tigné Point in 2000 by unanimous parliamentary approval. However, campaigners have identified a contract provision that the entire project should be “substantially complete” by March 2026 at the latest, failing which the government may rescind the entire concession.

MIDI has pushed back on these claims, arguing that time lost due to delays beyond its control—the planning process and archaeological excavations—should be added on to this deadline. However, activists have insisted that these delays do not amount to the eight to 10 years MIDI says is required to complete its project.

Speaking for FAA, Jamie Mercieca said: “The provisions in MIDI’s contract give the Maltese government the right to rescind the entire concession. The renegotiation process this has opened has given us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take Manoel Island back to create a park for the people. We are convinced that the government has the right and means to take action for the common good. The more than 29,000 people who signed the petition have provided the mandate. We now ask: Does the government have the political will?”

The campaigners said they will continue to push for the public’s will to be turned into executive government action.

Robert Louis Fenech, in whose name the petition was submitted, said: “The cost of inaction is far greater than any short-term compensation. This is a unique opportunity that we will never see again. It is an opportunity to place quality of life and health at the forefront, with decisive action, backed by the popular will.”

