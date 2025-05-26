Former concrete-covered space turned into 9,000 sq.m garden in Pembroke

Pembroke land stretching 9,000sq.m has been transformed into a garden for residents in the area.

The site—previously a concrete-covered space within a development zone—has been turned into a fully-fledged garden by Project Green.

Named St David’s Garden by the Pembroke Local Council, the garden lies just a ten-minute walk from some 3,600 nearby households.

The new green space was inaugurated by Minister for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness Miriam Dalli, Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri, Pembroke Mayor Kaylon Zammit and members of the local council.

“One space after another, we are realising the vision of creating more open areas for our communities; projects that enhance urban zones and offer environmental spaces to all who visit them. These are everyone’s gardens; visit them, look after them and, above all, enjoy them,” Minister Miriam Dalli stated.

Around €700,000 were invested in St David’s Garden. Three adjacent water reservoirs will supply the irrigation system, while permeable surfacing allows rainwater to filter naturally, boosting sustainability. Wide paths ensure full accessibility, and roughly 113 trees and more than a thousand shrubs have been planted.

Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri said the agency is working hard so that more communities can enjoy open spaces close to home.

“With this project we have breathed new life into the area; where once there was concrete, today we see a garden with trees and flowers that adds colour and offers residents a new place to relax or enjoy a pleasant walk,” he stated.

Mayor Kaylon Zammit explained that the Council chose the name St David’s Garden because of its twinning link with the local council of Pembroke in Wales.

“I’m very pleased that, through collaboration between Project Green and the local council, we are getting closer to our goal of creating more open spaces in the locality. We worked together with residents, listened to what they wanted, and reached a balance; so today we have this brand-new open space,” Zammit said.

The environment ministry said it and its entities have completed 60 different environmental projects across Malta, including in 40 gardens and parks and 20 valleys, since 2022.