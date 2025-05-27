Activists behind Manoel Island campaign slam Abela for repeating MIDI's rhetoric

Activists and NGOs have blasted Prime Minister Robert Abela’s tepid response to the 29,000-strong petition calling for Manoel Island to become a national park.

In a joint statement, the groups behind the Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign described Abela’s stance on the matter as “misinformed” and “lacking in public benefit and legal respect.”

On Monday, Abela claimed that government does not have the mandate to fork out millions in taxpayer money to rescind a contract that gave Manoel Island to MIDI plc in 2000.

According to activists, Abela repeated arguments closely aligned with those of MIDI, arguing that Abela’s response failed to acknowledge key elements of MIDI’s contract with the government.

They pointed to how the agreement includes a clause requiring the substantial completion of the Manoel Island project by March 2026. If this deadline is not met, the government has the legal right to revoke the entire concession.

The activists claimed that there are “covert negotiations currently underway between the government and MIDI to extend this deadline by around 10 years.”

They slammed Abela’s attitude when he claimed that getting Manoel Island back would be “difficult,” adding, “With that attitude, Malta would still be under the rule of feudal lord Gonsalvo Monroy.”

They also noted that while Abela stated the concession was granted under a PN administration, the deal had been approved unanimously in Parliament.

While recognising the importance of honouring contracts, campaigners stressed that both parties must uphold their obligations.

Supporters of the campaign say the growing public support gives the Prime Minister a clear mandate to enter negotiations with MIDI to reclaim the site for the public good.

“With regard to concerns about the cost, it is perhaps worth remembering that even Monroy eventually waived part of the sum he was due to receive from the Maltese,” the activists concluded.