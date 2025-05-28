Prime Minister inaugurates the Water Services Corporation's net-zero carbon warehouse

Prime Minister Robert Abela has inaugurated the Water Services Corporation’s (WSC) new net-zero carbon warehouse in Bulebel, with the €7.2 million project set to boost operational efficiency and enable the corporation to achieve higher levels of sustainability.

“This project is a significant milestone in enhancing energy efficiency and raising building and construction standards in Malta,” Abela said. “Through such initiatives, the country is meeting today’s and tomorrow’s challenges and turning them into opportunities.”

The warehouse, which has a footprint of 2,000 square metres, is built to house inventory worth around €9 million, with 920 different stock-keeping units. The facility has a net-zero energy design with a modern photovoltaic system that will produce 430,000 kWh of renewable energy each year, enough to cover the building’s total energy use. This means the warehouse can operate with a zero-carbon footprint.

The Prime Minister said the project reflects the Malta 2050 vision, which puts sustainability at the heart of the country’s growth. He also stressed the government’s commitment to push forward with reforms that improve quality of life, saying the public sector must take the lead in environmental action.

Minister for Environment and Energy Miriam Dalli said the project shows a government leading by example and called on other industries to follow suit. “The investments the Water Services Corporation is making prove that sustainability and efficiency are two sides of the same coin. Sustainability is not a slogan; it is the path forward we have chosen to follow, the conscious choice we make every day,” she said.

WSC Chief Executive Karl Cilia said the warehouse is more than just an infrastructure project, it is a step towards providing better service to the people of Malta. “By consolidating our operations and generating clean energy onsite, we’re not only reducing our carbon footprint but also delivering smarter, more resilient water services,” he said.

George Vella, Partner at Grant Thornton Malta, the WSC’s external auditors, said the project is a clear example of how public investment, planning and sustainability can work together for long-term benefit. He pointed out that the facility was partly funded through WSC’s €25 million Green Bond.

“This project shows how targeted financing can directly support impactful infrastructure,” he said. “Just as important is the Corporation’s commitment to transparency, with a real-time public portal now in place. WSC is setting a new standard in showing where and how funds are being invested.”