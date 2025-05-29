Attard says government committed to sustainable development, high standards in construction

Government is committed to sustainable development and higher standards in the construction and property sector, Minister Jonathan Attard said.

He was addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Property Malta Foundation. The foundation, established in 2017, aims to bring together property developers, sales agents, and property owners interested in promoting and selling residential and commercial property to investors.

During his speech, the minister praised the foundation’s ongoing efforts and stressed the seriousness of the reforms currently underway in the sector.

“This reform process is not just fine words on paper – it is a process that is paving the way towards higher standards, greater transparency, and accountability,” said Attard.

The minister outlined the key pillars of the ongoing reforms in the sector: Closer collaboration with regulatory authorities to improve operational efficiency and responsiveness; a stronger legislative framework that enhances both individual and collective responsibility among professionals and operators in the sector and a culture of integrity where quality is a non-negotiable principle in every project.

“Through your work, you are not only promoting the property market but also the reputation of a country open for business, built on strong values,” he said.

He also referred to the foundation’s growing and positive international impact, including a recent visit to Saudi Arabia. He described this visit as “a very positive experience that showcased the professionalism of the team and the respect that Malta enjoys in this sector.”

He also mentioned the National Property Conference as a vital platform for sectoral dialogue and strategic planning, providing space to address both current and future challenges. Furthermore, the minister praised the foundation’s active role in the establishment of the Property Market Agency – a regulatory body marking a significant step in the development of Malta’s property market.

“We look ahead with determination to maintain a property market that is competitive, stable, and sustainable – grounded in seriousness, integrity, and innovation,” Attard concluded, thanking the foundation’s Chairman, Sandro Chetcuti, the board members, and all stakeholders.

For his part, the Chairman of the Property Malta Foundation, Sandro Chetcuti, praised the ministry for its valuable work and the importance the government is placing on the sector.