Women’s Right foundation condemns magistrate’s failure to issue arrest warrant in Aquilina case

The Women’s Rights Foundation has condemned the magistrate’s decision not to issue an arrest warrant in an alleged case of domestic violence involving Repubblika honorary president Robert Aquilina.

The organisation said victims must be protected at all costs, no matter who the accused person is.

“Without going into the merits of the case and based on what is reported in the media, we fully condemn the decision not to issue the arrest warrant,” the organisation said in a Facebook post. “Intimate partner violence and domestic violence are not private matters. Authorities should ensure immediate and effective protection for all victims, irrespective of who the perpetrator is or the possible political fallout.”

This comes after Aquilina was summoned to police headquarters in Floriana for questioning concerning an alleged domestic violence incident reported on Friday night.

MaltaToday reported that the duty magistrate refused a police request for Aquilina’s arrest. The latter was instead summoned to police HQ on Saturday afternoon, where he was interrogated at length.

It is the duty magistrate that gives the go-ahead to police to arrest the alleged perpetrator, following a risk assessment of the victim. Other reports indicated that in this case the risk assessment delivered a high-risk score.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Aquilina denied he did anything wrong.

The Women’s Rights Foundation is calling for a complete shift in how such cases are handled, saying that protection should never be delayed or denied when a person’s safety is at risk.

“In cases where the risk assessment shows that the victim is at high risk, authorities always have to err on the side of caution and protect the victim first, before any other consideration,” the foundation stressed.

They highlighted past cases of domestic violence in Malta that had tragic outcomes as a reminder of what happens when victims are not taken seriously or given immediate support.

“Very recent history has shown us that whenever women were not given immediate and effective protection, their lives were brutally taken away from them, leaving family members and their children orphaned.”

The organisation is now urging for urgent changes, including stronger legislation, compulsory training for members of the judiciary, and protective policies that are applied consistently and firmly.

“This case shows that we need to better our legislation, have compulsory training for the judiciary too and have protective measures and policies that are applied consistently and sternly to keep the perpetrators in check and the victims safe,” the organisation concluded.



