WSC improves tap water taste as demand hits record high

Efforts to improve the taste and consistency of tap water were a major focus for the Water Services Corporation (WSC) in 2024, according to the corporation’s recently published annual report.

This was achieved through more centralised blending operations, infrastructure improvements, reduced chlorine levels, and increased reverse osmosis (RO) output to meet growing national demand.

Chief Executive Officer Karl Cilia claims that over the past year, the corporation has translated its vision for better-tasting tap water into reality. This initiative represents not only a “technical triumph” but also a commitment “to reducing plastic waste by encouraging people to drink directly from the tap.”

The WSC’s 2024 annual report details how this broad strategy is being implemented. One key factor is the reduction of salinity and chlorine levels—major contributors to consumer dissatisfaction with tap water. Since 2022, chloride content has been significantly lowered through refined blending, and in early 2024, further reductions brought salinity well within World Health Organization guidelines.

Chlorine dosing was also adjusted to minimise the chemical’s taste and odour. The average chlorine level was lowered to 0.8 mg/l, and alternative disinfection methods were trialled in northern Malta. New equipment installed at the Ċirkewwa RO Plant and Miżieb Pumping Station yielded promising results, paving the way for wider adoption of these technologies.

A more homogenous supply

Another crucial component of the strategy is the upgraded infrastructure at the Ta’ Qali reservoirs, which serve as the national blending hub for Malta’s potable water. By combining RO and groundwater in a controlled environment, WSC is ensuring a more stable and homogenous water supply across the island—addressing long-standing taste variations between localities.

Major engineering works at Ta’ Qali in 2024 included the replacement of a 600mm pipe with an 800-metre tunnel feeding into the Sta Katerina sluice room. This upgrade significantly increased the volume of blended water channelled toward Valletta and the Northern Harbour region, reducing dependence on direct RO feeds and ensuring more consistent supply quality.

The Weir room at Ta’ Qali—used for mixing RO and groundwater—was also redeveloped to allow higher flow rates and improved water quality control. These changes enabled WSC to better manage mineral content, taste, and pressure throughout the distribution network.

As these quality improvements were rolled out, WSC also responded to rising demand. In 2024, the corporation supplied a total of 38.8 million cubic metres of potable water—a 5% increase over 2023.

To meet this demand, RO production was ramped up to 25.7 million cubic metres, an 8.5% increase from the previous year. The Pembroke RO Plant accounted for over half of this volume, while the highest ever daily average was recorded in August at over 79,000 cubic metres. This increase resulted in a corresponding rise in the corporation’s electricity bill.

Energy use per cubic metre of RO water also rose slightly by 1.4% over the previous year, reaching 4.68 kWh/m³. This was attributed to ageing membranes and increased pumping demand. In response, the WSC replaced four membrane trains across the Pembroke, Lapsi, and Ċirkewwa plants, with further upgrades planned for 2025 to improve efficiency.

Groundwater abstraction contributed 34% of total production, at 13.1 million cubic metres. Instead of intensifying the use of heavily tapped boreholes, WSC reactivated 17 disused sources since 2019, with plans for further spatial redistribution in 2025. This approach reduces ecological strain while maintaining essential mineral content in the blended supply.

Beyond production, the report states that the WSC is also investing in long-term storage. Rehabilitation works at key reservoirs—St Paul’s Tank, Fiddien 2, and the Naval Reservoir—will add approximately 100,000 cubic metres of storage capacity. The reactivation of St Paul’s Tank alone is expected to double reserves for northern Malta.

These investments align with the national strategy to reduce reliance on single-use plastic water bottles by making tap water more appealing and trustworthy. By improving taste, stability, and supply reliability, WSC aims to shift public habits towards more sustainable water consumption.

Meanwhile, contingency planning remains a priority. As Ta’ Qali became the new centre of gravity for water distribution in 2024, WSC implemented strategic upgrades to vulnerable sections of the network—such as the Bellavista Road main—and commissioned new pumping stations in areas like San Ġwann to ensure stable pressure and delivery.

Additionally, 35,000 litres of purified drinking water were sold at low cost from 328 WSC-owned dispensers, further aiming to reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles.