Clayton Bartolo wants more oversight on bonds tied to public land given through concessions

“If the concession has specific conditions or in some cases is subject to termination, this could directly affect the value and security of the bond.”

Here, he called on government to protect public land subject to concessions and to ensure that such land isn’t used in a “speculative or irresponsible manner…” Bartolo also called for a stable and transparent financial market where investors can trust that bonds are sustainable and are supported by grounded realities.

The independent MP stated that government should increase transparency about the conditions and limitations of new and existing land concessions and support oversight by the MFSA Listing Authority, especially for bonds linked to public land.

Bartolo urged government intervention to protect investors in cases where the sustainability of projects linked to bonds is questionable. “However, government must also respect its role in a financial market of Malta’s size and must never offer a bailout to anyone.”