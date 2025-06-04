BirdLife blasts ERA for voting for lower hunting fines, against hunting buffer-zones around schools

BirdLife Malta (BLM) has blasted the environment watchdog for voting against a no-hunting buffer zone around schools and in favour of decreasing fines for illegal hunting.

In a statement, BLM stated that during an Ornis Committee meeting on Tuesday, it was “the only organisation standing up for birds,” noting that despite a rise in illegalities involving hunting, fines for such crimes were reduced.

“It seems the government remains weak in the face of those who break and disregard bird protection laws,” the NGO noted, arguing that the vote only serves to benefit those who break the law.

BLM noted its astonishment that not only did the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) vote in favour of the decrease in punishment, but it also voted down the establishment of a no-hunting buffer zone around schools.

Responding to the votes, BLM CEO Mark Sultana noted that, “If one were to examine the actual Conservation of Wild Birds Regulations, one would notice the numerous amendments made in recent years. None of these have strengthened the law; instead, they have introduced loopholes and carefully crafted changes that have allowed illegalities to become more widespread.”

Sultana further blasted the weak enforcement in the sector.

The NGO also took note of other possible upcoming changes such as one that would allow hunters to use faster boats and approach as close as one kilometre. Despite the Malta Tourism Authority and police voicing safety concerns, BLM “does not expect the responsible ministry to take these concerns seriously. Instead, it is likely to once again yield to the demands of the hunting lobby.”