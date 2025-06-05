Commission calls for ethical reporting, firm action after high-profile domestic violence cases

The Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence has issued a strong statement urging ethical reporting, institutional consistency, and greater support for victims, following a week marked by high-profile domestic violence cases that have stirred national debate.

The call comes in the wake of two controversial cases involving public figures. Justin Haber, a former national football team goalkeeper and ex-councillor, was recently found guilty of threatening to behead his sister. Meanwhile, Robert Aquilina, former president of rule-of-law NGO Repubblika, was questioned by police after a domestic violence report was filed against him.

While not referring to either case directly, the commission stressed the importance of treating all domestic violence cases seriously and individually, warning against dismissive public attitudes that frame abuse as mere “family matters.”

“Gender-based violence and domestic violence is never trivial because the effects of this abuse are serious, complex and perpetuate power and control over the victims,” the commission said.

The commission raised concerns over social media commentary and media reporting that have, in some cases, exposed victims or minimised the abuse. It warned that careless disclosure of identities could discourage victims from coming forward and called for greater sensitivity and responsibility in public discourse.

“It is important to note that domestic violence can affect everyone, including people in high or public positions. In these situations, the victims might be reluctant to report or are further threatened due to the possibility of having the perpetrators or the victims’ reputation tarnished. Moreover, victims may also suffer revictimization when they are perceived as washing the family’s dirty linen in public,” the statement said.

“Violence should never be a response and is definitely never a solution and those who have experienced violence or perpetuated violence should seek help to break free from these vicious and detrimental cycles.”

The commission called on political parties, religious institutions, and NGOs to formalise internal procedures to deal with domestic abuse allegations and to adopt a firm public stance against all forms of gender-based violence. It also reaffirmed its support for victims who find the courage to report abuse, encouraging others still in silence to take that first step toward healing.