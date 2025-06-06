State of the Nation: Public interest in politics hits new low, especially among youth

Public interest in politics has reached its lowest point since the State of the Nation survey began in 2021, with more than one in three Maltese citizens (33.5%) saying they are not interested in politics at all.

The annual report, conducted by statistician Vincent Marmarà, highlights a growing trend of political disengagement, particularly among the younger population.

Downloadable Files State of the Nation report 2025



Only 30.8% of respondents said that politics is very important to them, continuing a consistent year-on-year decline. Among those under 25, just 19.8% consider Maltese politics very important.

The report, which surveyed a representative sample of 1,064 people aged 16 and over in May 2025, aims to explore the values, beliefs, and attitudes shaping the lives of the Maltese and Gozitan population.

When asked whether they form opinions based on the views of their political party, just 27% said they do—another a significant drop from previous years. More people (41.6%) now explicitly say they do not base their views on party lines.

Nevertheless, most respondents (79.2%) still claim to support a political party because it aligns with their existing views, rather than shaping their views around the party. However, this ideological connection is not translating into deeper engagement: 42% say they are open to voting for different parties in the future, while 64.2% admit they have always voted for the same party in the past.

Despite this apparent apathy, three-quarters (74.8%) of respondents still intend to vote in the next general election. The notion that “the two major parties are the same” was rejected by the majority.

This decline in political interest contrasts with other findings in the report, which suggest increasing personal optimism. A record 72.1% say they are happy with their lives, and 73.9% feel successful. These are the highest levels recorded to date. Meanwhile, 47% believe they will be living a better life in a year’s time.