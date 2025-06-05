Verdict in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case a ‘step closer to justice’, says family

More than seven years after the brutal car bomb assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a Maltese jury’s guilty verdicts for two men accused of complicity in her murder is “a step closer to justice” for the journalist’s family.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were found guilty on Thursday of providing the explosive device used in the October 2017 killing that sent shockwaves across Malta and Europe. In a separate ruling, Vella, along with Adrian Agius and George Degiorgio, was also convicted for the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, who was gunned down in a garage in Birkirkara.

In a statement after the verdict, Caruana Galizia’s family expressed both gratitude and continued sorrow. “Today’s verdict convicting Robert Agius and Jamie Vella of complicity in Daphne’s assassination brings us a step closer to justice. We are grateful to everyone who has brought this case to a successful conclusion,” said Corinne Vella, Daphne’s sister.

She added that no conviction could fill the void left by her sister’s murder. “We will never see or hear Daphne again. All the dreams she had were shattered when she was killed, aged just 53, on October 16, 2017.”

Vella also criticised the persistent systemic issues that allowed such crimes to occur. “Institutional failures that enabled her murder remain unaddressed and unreformed,” she said. “It is unconscionable that Malta’s law enforcement and justice systems are still putting people’s lives at risk.”

Opposition leader Bernard Grech echoed this call for systemic reform. “The courts are doing their job. Now it's time for the government to do its job and make sure that this never happens again,” he said, urging swift implementation of the recommendations from the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s death.

Grech also thanked the police and prosecution for their commitment and offered solidarity to the families of both Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said nearly 2,800 days had passed since the murder. “The country has started to see some form of justice. Finally. Too late,” she said, vowing to continue the fight for full truth and justice.

Civil society organization Repubblika also commended the legal professionals involved in the case while renewing their commitment to pursue full justice. “We’ll continue to insist for full justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia. We will not rest till all her killers are put away,” the group said.

Repubblika also honored the memories of both Caruana Galizia and Chircop. “They matter more than their killers ever will.”