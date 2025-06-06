Church criticises prosecution of 12 individuals charged with begging: ‘It was public humiliation’

The Church’s Justice and Peace Commission on Friday voiced its concern over the recent prosecution of 12 individuals charged with loitering and begging.

“This distressing episode has laid bare the alarming reality that our system too often punishes those in need instead of offering a helping hand. As Archbishop Charles Scicluna recently said, housing is not merely a commodity but a fundamental human right. By criminalising people who are living in survival mode, we fail to recognise the dignity of people who are already living in severe hardship,” the commission said.

Twelve homeless people were on Wednesday charged following a police crackdown after multiple complaints about loitering and harassment. Community officers found the accused sleeping rough, some behind containers, others on makeshift mattresses in garages.

“What unfolded was not justice but public humiliation for individuals who have nowhere to turn. This moment of neglect and indifference shows how vulnerable individuals, whether facing poverty, addiction, mental health issues, or a combination of these, are treated as problems rather than as human beings deserving of support,” the church commission said.

They said the case reveals the degree to which society has normalised the marginalisation of people with complex needs, those who are poor, addicted, mentally unwell, and unable to meet social expectations. “Far too often, these individuals are seen not as human beings, but as problems, disruptive, inconvenient, and unworthy of empathy. This perception reflects a broader failure to invest in meaningful services, especially specialised low-threshold shelters and mental health support systems.”

It called for urgent action to address the crisis, saying laws which criminalise “survival behaviours” must be reformed.

“Investments in services that meet people where they are, not where systems expect them to be, are desperately needed. Legal safeguards must be strengthened to ensure fair representation and alternatives to prosecution. And a wider cultural shift is essential: one that fosters compassion and rejects stigma,” it said.

The Justice and Peace Commission said the issue is not of housing or criminal law, but a lack of political will to prioritise the needs of the most excluded and an unwillingness, on both societal and personal levels, to see dignity in those who are difficult to love.

“This is not only about what governments must do. It is also about how each community, parish, and person responds. Indifference is complicity. The dignity of twelve individuals was placed on trial, but it is the moral conscience of the nation that is now being tested,” it said.