Malta and the Trump tariffs: Limited trade exposure, but growth still feels the heat

Malta may not be at the centre of global trade battles, but when the world’s largest economy shakes up its policies, even a small archipelago in the Mediterranean can feel the tremors.

According to a new report by the Central Bank of Malta, recently imposed US tariffs are expected to have a limited but noticeable impact on Malta’s economy, owing to the ripple effects of trade policy uncertainty and weaking global demand.

On 2 April, US President Donald Trump announced a minimum 10% tariff on imports from select countries and a staggering 20% additional duty on EU exports, Malta included. Some goods, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and certain chemicals, were spared.

One week later, Washington hit pause and a 90-day universal 10% tariff was introduced instead.

Using trade data from 2024, the bank’s analysis pegs the effective tariff Malta faces at just 3.9% thanks to exemptions covering the bulk of Maltese exports. Should the US revert to the 2 April regime, that rate could rise to 7.6%—still below the headline figure of 20%.

Around 62% of Malta’s exports to the US, primarily in pharmaceuticals, electronics and basic metals, are largely unaffected.

While Malta once enjoyed a positive trade balance with the US, this hs turned negative since 2021, with American imports now outweighing exports. The share of US-bound goods in Malta’s total export portfolio has also declined over the years.

While direct tariff exposure is low, uncertainty and slowing global demand will affect Malta. The Central Bank projects that GDP growth could be reduced by 0.2 percentage points in 2025, with the cumulative drag reaching 0.4 percentage points by 2027.

This will be driven by weaker external demand, particularly from EU partners and global markets affected by the tariff shock. Uncertainty surrounding trade policies is also expected to weigh on investment decisions and export potential.

On inflation, the effect is minor: a 0.04 percentage point increase over three years, stemming from slightly higher foreign price assumptions.

While the baseline forecast assumes no retaliation from the EU, the report warns that escalation remains a real threat. If Europe responds in kind, inflation could rise further, and GDP growth could take a deeper hit.