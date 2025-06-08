PN wants NAO probe before parliament debates Manoel Island petition

The Nationalist Party wants the contract with MIDI plc to be scrutinised by the National Audit Office before the Manoel Island project can be discussed in parliament.

The PN told MaltaToday the 29,000-strong petition calling for Manoel Island to be turned into a national park should be discussed in a plenary session of parliament. But it emphasised this should take place after an independent review of the contract by the NAO.

The party was replying to questions from MaltaToday on whether it agrees with discussing the petition in parliament, following Bernard Grech’s statement last week in which he expressed full support for transforming Manoel Island into a national park.

Grech had also asked for an analysis of the contract to determine whether any parts of it were breached.

MaltaToday asked the PN to clarify how this analysis should be conducted.

“Surely the petition should be discussed by the plenary after the analysis on the contract is finalised,” a party spokesperson said, adding the party believes the contract should be analysed by the NAO.

The PN is insisting that the analysis be carried out by this constitutional body, which is answerable to parliament, because it is “an impartial body which is empowered under Maltese law to scrutinise government contracts.”

According to the PN, this analysis “will provide a clear picture when discussing the contract in plenary.”

It was the prime minister who, last week, announced a review of the contract to identify possible breaches. He tasked Labour backbencher and former minister Edward Zammit Lewis and PL president Alex Sciberras to the MIDI concession for potential breaches.

Both individuals had previously been critical of the MIDI concession, with the party president himself being a signatory to the petition.

This represented a sharp change in tone from earlier declarations by the prime minister, who was initially dismissive of the petition, even if he continued to rule out compensation to MIDI.

The PN leader has also shifted his stance after initially adopting a more cautious approach when he described the idea of transforming Manoel Island into a park as “a beautiful dream”, while emphasising that contractual obligations must be respected.

Grech later was more forceful in his support for the petition and the need to transform Manoel Island into a national park, while arguing that the contract should be analysed for potential breaches.

MIDI plc was granted a 99-year concession on Manoel Island and Tigné in 2000 to develop luxury residences and commercial outlets. The company is insisting it has not breached its obligations and any delays in works on Manoel Island were the result of a protracted planning process and archaeological finds.