Abela vows to return Manoel Island to public, protect small investors

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to explore ways of returning Manoel Island to public ownership, while safeguarding the life savings of hundreds of pensioners who invested in the project.

During an interview on ONE, Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that his government is committed to doing what’s possible to return Manoel Island to the Maltese people. At the same time, he said the small shareholders who invested their savings in the project must have their funds protected. He pointed out that many of the shareholders are pensioners.

Abela said he recently met with representatives of those who signed the public petition and with associations representing bondholders and shareholders of the Manoel Island development. He distinguished these small investors from the original developers and major investors behind the project, noting that most of the shareholders now affected are pensioners who invested through the stock exchange.

The prime minister criticized the original 2000 concession granted under a Nationalist Party government, which covered both Manoel Island and Tigné Point. He argued that the concession was skewed in favour of private developers at the expense of the public and the environment. “Everyone knows the damage that was done to the environment in Tigné Point,” he said, accusing the PN of creating a development free-for-all that strayed far from the original master plan.

Describing the concession as having been granted for peanuts, Abela questioned the fairness of its terms and expressed his belief that the land at Manoel Island was practically given away. “I don’t want to use taxpayer money to compensate speculators who already took enough from Tigné Point,” he added.

Still, he maintained that any future decisions must balance public interest with fairness toward ordinary people who invested in good faith. “I believe in this cause,” Abela said.

Turning to environmental issues, the prime minister cited a number of government-led projects as proof of his administration’s green credentials. These include the Wasteserv project at Sant’Antnin, the Wied Fulija regeneration, and the Shore-to-Ship power project aimed at improving air quality near the Grand Harbour.

On the economy, Abela defended the government’s continued fuel subsidies, arguing that they help maintain competitiveness. “If the economy isn’t growing, this is the kind of help you’d have to cut first,” he said.

Addressing recent reforms, he acknowledged that some issues, like access to IVF, still cause pain despite progress. “There’s still a lot of work to be done,” he said.

He mentioned the tax credit measure that offers families with children with disabilities an annual tax credit to help with therapy costs. Some families eligible for this measure were denied the help because they do not earn a level of income high enough to be taxed. Abela said that, from now on, these families will be given the money in grant form instead.

Abela also welcomed the results of the State of the Nation survey, which showed that three-quarters of the population say they are happy with their lives. He called this “the best measure of success,” arguing that happiness is about more than just financial security.