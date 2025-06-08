Survey setback shows PN must ‘work harder and improve’, Grech says

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the latest MaltaToday survey, showing the Nationalist Party trailing the Labour Party by over 39,000 votes, is a snapshot of political reality that cannot be ignored.

Speaking during an interview on NET, Grech said the survey results are not just numbers but a call to action for him and his colleagues. “I won’t ignore this survey,” he said. “It shows we have a responsibility to work harder, improve, and become a credible alternative for government”.

The latest MaltaToday poll places the PN a distant second, with Labour maintaining a strong lead and Prime Minister Robert Abela enjoying a trust rating of 50%, compared to Grech’s 18.8%. Despite the sharp gap, Grech framed the result as an opportunity to reconnect with voters and offer real solutions.

“Many people tell us they’re paying attention to what we’re doing. That means they’re still looking at us as a possible solution,” Grech said.

Grech said the Auditor General should investigate the Manoel Island concession agreement for possible breaches of contract conditions.

He said the Auditor General was in the best position to verify whether the concession, originally granted over two decades ago, had been violated in any way. While acknowledging that the contract was still valid, Grech said that “what’s valid doesn’t always remain valid” and stressed the need for a full investigation.

Grech also criticised the government’s record on public healthcare, lamenting delays in major projects like the Paola health hub and inadequate investment in infrastructure.

Turning to environmental concerns, Grech accused the government of undermining its own green agenda by choosing diesel over electric buses and failing to safeguard air quality and open spaces. “The government says one thing but does another,” he said.

He also raised concerns about growing inequality and rising living costs, particularly for pensioners and low-income workers, promising tax breaks on overtime and part-time work, and tax credits for employers struggling with wage costs.

Grech also welcomed the conclusion of a Standards Commissioner investigation that cleared Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina of any wrongdoing, after Labour figures had accused him of abusing his position as a government architect.