Residents urged to stay indoors after grass fire in Mġarr valley

Residents in Mġarr were urged to stay indoors and keep their windows closed on Sunday afternoon after a large grass fire erupted in the valley.

The fire broke out around 3pm and rapidly spread through the dry vegetation.

In a video shared on its Facebook page, the Civil Protection Department showed the dramatic moment a gas cylinder exploded, sending plumes of smoke and flames into the air.

Motorists and members of the public were advised to avoid the area as firefighters and civil protection officers responded to the scene. Crews worked to contain the blaze and prevent further explosions.

No injuries have been reported.