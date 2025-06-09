Doctors for Road Safety repeat call for investigative commission after spate of fatal accidents
Doctors for Road Safety extends its condolences to the families and friends of the victims and called for the swift implementation of a dedicated investigative body to probe serious road incidents
After a spate of fatal road accidents, Doctors for Road Safety has once again called for the establishment of a Transport Safety Investigative Commission to prevent similar tragedies.
In a statement, the group extended its condolences to the families and friends of the victims and called for the swift implementation of a dedicated investigative body to probe serious road incidents.
Last Saturday two men died in separate accidents, with one of them being trapped between his own truck and another vehicle, while another lost control of his motorcycle.
Another motorcyclist died on 27 May after losing control of his vehicle.
Doctors for Road Safety stressed the need for a strategy that designs road infrastructure and policies to minimise the risk of death or serious injury, even in cases where road users make mistakes.
“Although the promised Transport Safety Investigative Commission has yet to be set up, we note with satisfaction that the Malta Police Force has set up a Roads Policing Unit whose aims are consistent with this recommendation,” the group said.
The unit, launched to address traffic enforcement and collision investigation, was described as an encouraging step toward greater road safety accountability.
“We congratulate our Police Force for this initiative and trust in their professional approach. This should be a significant step forward for our country in its journey towards Vision Zero.”