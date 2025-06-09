Doctors for Road Safety repeat call for investigative commission after spate of fatal accidents

After a spate of fatal road accidents, Doctors for Road Safety has once again called for the establishment of a Transport Safety Investigative Commission to prevent similar tragedies.

In a statement, the group extended its condolences to the families and friends of the victims and called for the swift implementation of a dedicated investigative body to probe serious road incidents.

Last Saturday two men died in separate accidents, with one of them being trapped between his own truck and another vehicle, while another lost control of his motorcycle.

Another motorcyclist died on 27 May after losing control of his vehicle.

Doctors for Road Safety stressed the need for a strategy that designs road infrastructure and policies to minimise the risk of death or serious injury, even in cases where road users make mistakes.