PN denies Stagno Navarra's claim of unpaid ċedoli

The Nationalist Party has categorically denied allegations from Labour propagandist Karl Stagno Navarra regarding the party’s ċedoli scheme.

The issue centres around the ċedoli scheme created by former PN leader Simon Busuttil, as the scheme sought to ease the party’s financial woes by borrowing money to restructure certain loans and repayments.

On his blog, Stagno Navarra alleged that the PN is telling people who participated in the scheme to treat their capital as a donation as the party cannot pay back the loans.

“This scheme was launched in a transparent and legal manner, with every loan properly documented and traceable. Each individual who contributed a ċedola was clearly informed of the agreement’s terms, and the repayment process is being handled seriously and with respect towards all those who supported the PN,” the party stated.

The party’s financial situation has recently been subject to controversy, as it recently failed once again to submit its accounts and donation report.

The PN claimed that the scheme is a serious and transparent one.

Addressing Stagno Navarra, the party said that he should “stop judging others by his own standards.”

The party was referring to Stagno Navarra’s unresolved debt that landed in him in hot water after a man allegedly assaulted him over unsettled debt.