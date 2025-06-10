Demolition and excavation works set to stop in tourist areas this summer

Demolition and excavation works are planned to stop in selected tourist areas from 15 June to 30 September 2025, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), together with the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), announced

"This initiative, which is being coordinated between the Building and Construction Authority and the Malta Tourism Authority, takes into account the inconvenience that construction sites cause to surrounding residences and hotels," they said in a joint statement.

The ban will apply to specific roads and areas across Malta and Gozo, chosen by the MTA. The demolition and excavation stages of construction are known to be the most disruptive, especially in places where people live or where tourists stay during the busy summer season.

The move is based on subsidiary legislation which allows the authorities to enforce a temporary stop on works that create loud noise and other disturbances. The law is used to reduce the impact of construction on both the tourism industry and the many Maltese families who live in these areas.

Any illegal works carried out during the summer ban period can be reported to the BCA by calling 138, for both Malta and Gozo, during or after office hours.

The full list of affected localities and roads can be found on the MTA’s website at www.mta.com.mt/en/summerbreaktime2025.