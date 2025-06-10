All eyes on possible PN leadership contenders: 'Will Roberta take on the post?'
Lawyer and former MP Franco Debono is so far the only one teasing a possible leadership bid
Bernard Grech’s resignation has brought a mixed bag of reactions from within the PN.
While PN MPs thank their outgoing leader, all eyes are on possible contenders for the upcoming leadership contest that has just kicked off.
Interestingly, it seems that the question on everyone’s mind was first uttered by the PN’s former president for political research, Mary Anne Lauri. In a Facebook post, Lauri asked whether European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will step down from her post to throw her hat in the ring.
The PN's vacant leadership and what that could mean for Metsola was also noticed by European news outlet Politico. According to Politico, PN officials stated that there will be pressure for Metsola to enter local politics as she is seen as a figure that is accepted by most factions within the PN.
Metsola, who is currently in New York, gave no hints as to what her next moves will be, as she thanked Bernard Grech for his dedication and friendship.
PN rising star Alex Borg, who is frequently touted as a possible leader, gave no indication of his next steps. In his post, he thanked Grech for his work towards party unity.
Among the more sober voices within the PN parliamentary group, Darren Carabott thanked Grech for bringing in a new generation of MPs, as well as decreasing the gap between the PL and PN in last year’s election.
“Today, you made another decision that placed the country first and foremost.”
MP Mark Anthony Sammut thanked Grech and acknowledged that the resignation was not an easy step.
“This is the moment where we stand closer together and roll our sleeves up,” Sammut stated.
Interestingly, lawyer and former PN MP Franco Debono seems to be teasing a possible leadership bid.
Following news of Grech's resignation, Debono posted a number of messages he recieved urging him to contest. "I always brought the country's interest first and foremost. You know this."
Former PN leader Adrian Delia also thanked Grech for his service, as he stated that the party has just entered a delicate stage. On Facebook, Delia called for unity and warned against hastiness and personal interest.