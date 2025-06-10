All eyes on possible PN leadership contenders: 'Will Roberta take on the post?'

Bernard Grech’s resignation has brought a mixed bag of reactions from within the PN.

While PN MPs thank their outgoing leader, all eyes are on possible contenders for the upcoming leadership contest that has just kicked off.

Interestingly, it seems that the question on everyone’s mind was first uttered by the PN’s former president for political research, Mary Anne Lauri. In a Facebook post, Lauri asked whether European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will step down from her post to throw her hat in the ring.