menu

Campaign launched against assisted dying: ‘It’s not compassion, but failure to care’

‘Oqtol l-Uġigħ, Mhux Lili’ calls for people to oppose assisted dying

karl_azzopardi
10 June 2025, 5:11pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
File photo
File photo

A campaign against assisted dying has been launched by the Life Network Foundation.

“Today we’re launching Oqtol l-Uġigħ, Mhux Lili — a campaign to protect the value of every life and speak out against this dangerous proposal,” the NGO said announcing the campaign.

Government last May launched a public consultation on voluntary assisted dying, proposing a tightly regulated framework limited to mentally competent adults suffering from a terminal illness expected to lead to death within six months.

The campaigners said assisted suicide isn’t compassion, but a failure to care.

“This law would put pressure on the vulnerable, erode medical ethics, and shift our focus from care to killing,” it said.

They argue the law could cross a line, and behind the “rhetoric” of choice lies a defective proposal.

The campaign argues government should focus its efforts on ensuring better palliative care for patients.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.