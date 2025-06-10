Campaign launched against assisted dying: ‘It’s not compassion, but failure to care’

A campaign against assisted dying has been launched by the Life Network Foundation.

“Today we’re launching Oqtol l-Uġigħ, Mhux Lili — a campaign to protect the value of every life and speak out against this dangerous proposal,” the NGO said announcing the campaign.

Government last May launched a public consultation on voluntary assisted dying, proposing a tightly regulated framework limited to mentally competent adults suffering from a terminal illness expected to lead to death within six months.

The campaigners said assisted suicide isn’t compassion, but a failure to care.

“This law would put pressure on the vulnerable, erode medical ethics, and shift our focus from care to killing,” it said.

They argue the law could cross a line, and behind the “rhetoric” of choice lies a defective proposal.

The campaign argues government should focus its efforts on ensuring better palliative care for patients.