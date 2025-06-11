WATCH | PN leadership race: Bernard Grech throws down the gauntlet to Roberta Metsola

Bernard Grech made a surprise move yesterday when he announced his resignation from leader of the Nationalist Party, a decision he said was taken “serenely”.

But in doing so, Grech also threw down the gauntlet to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who has long been touted as the next PN leader.

Grech made his announcement live on NET TV at noon, saying that his decision paves the way for a new leader to write the next chapter.

Grech’s use of both male and female pronouns—there was a slight pause before sounding the female pronoun—to refer to the prospective leader was significant.

The significance became clearer in the afternoon when Grech was doorstepped by journalists outside the PN headquarters.

When asked by MaltaToday whether he had spoken to Metsola before resigning, Grech answered in the negative, insisting the decision was his alone.

However, he also acknowledged that Metsola enjoyed a higher trust rating than himself for the past months and years and that his departure creates the space for those who enjoy more trust than him to contest.

Grech underscored that the choice of new leader will be made by PN members according to the rules laid down in the party statute.

Nonetheless, Grech’s statement was interpreted by many PN insiders as a direct challenge to Metsola, who has been unable to make up her mind on where her future lies. The EP president has always been cagey about her political ambitions, especially when asked whether she would consider a return to domestic politics.

Grech’s challenge reflects the widespread anticipation within the PN for a Metsola leadership bid, which has over the past few years paralysed the party.

The resignation came in the wake of MaltaToday’s latest survey, which showed the PN polling at under 40% and Grech’s trust rating hitting a new low.

Meanwhile, Metsola’s only reaction yesterday to the developments was a short Facebook post in which she thanked Grech for his “dedication and friendship”. The post included a recent photo of Metsola and Grech taken in Gozo, where the EP president had organised a public event for constituents.

The Gozo event coincided with strong rumours that Grech was going to resign, making way for Adrian Delia to stand in as interim leader until Metsola’s term as EP president ends in January 2027.

Grech had quashed those rumours, insisting they were fuelled by the Labour Party. However, sources within the PN told MaltaToday that the idea of a transition had been floated internally by people close to Delia and Metsola appeared to have warmed up to it.

Nonetheless, Metsola’s non-committal was proving to be problematic and Grech’s sudden announcement on Tuesday was one way of throwing down the gauntlet to Metsola.

PN could have new leader by September

The PN statute states that a leadership election has to be held not later than three months from when the vacancy arises. This means that if the maximum timeframe is adopted, the PN will have a new leader by September.

In his resignation letter to Secretary-general Charles Bonello, Grech said he will convene a meeting of the party executive for Wednesday (today) so that the necessary decisions are taken to kick off the leadership contest.

Nonetheless, the PN will have to convene a general council that empowers the party’s electoral commission to open the nominations period. Depending on when the general council takes place, within 10 days those interested to contest the post will have to submit a declaration.

This means that potentially within the next fortnight, anyone interested in becoming PN leader will have to make up their mind.

A specific commission will then carry out due diligence on those who would have shown an interest in the leadership post. This exercise can take up to six weeks. Only those who pass the due diligence exercise will be able to contest the election.

If there are more than two candidates running for the post, the first round of voting takes place among PN councillors. The top two candidates will then progress to a second round of voting among party members, where a simple majority would suffice for the winner to be declared leader.

If only one candidate runs for the post, party members do not get a say since the vote will only take place among councillors. A simple majority would suffice to be confirmed leader.

Grech staying on until replacement is elected

Meanwhile, Grech yesterday stated he will stay on as PN and Opposition Leader until his replacement is found.

He said that a change in leadership is the best step for the party and the country.

Grech said that five years ago when he took control of the PN, he found a party with many wounds, and that he worked tirelessly to unite the party once again.

He noted his success in decreasing the gap between the PL and PN in last year’s MEP and local council elections.

On a personal level, Grech described the past five years as full of highs and lows. He particularly mentioned that he lost both his parents, while the PN lost invaluable people such as Robert Arrigo, Francis Zammit Dimech, and Karl Gouder.

He thanked his family, the public, and party supporters, and asked forgiveness from anyone he might have hurt during his tenure.

Grech was elected PN leader in 2020 after his predecessor Adrian Delia was ousted by a group of rebel MPs following another MaltaToday survey.