Perici Calascione shoots down interim leader idea: ‘Person would be a lame duck’

Alex Perici Calascione has shot down a suggestion floated by some Nationalist functionaries for an interim leader to take over until Roberta Metsola’s term as European parliament president ends.

The PN deputy leader said the party statute does not “in any shape or form consider the position of an interim leader”, when asked by MaltaToday whether the party will consider such an option.

“The party executive therefore, in any case, does not have the authority to act in any manner other than that which is laid down by the statute,” he said.

The PN executive meets tonight at 7pm to kick off the leadership contest by selecting the members of the electoral commission. This was made possible after Bernard Grech announced his resignation on Tuesday.

However, Perici Calascione also warned of political consequences for the PN if such a proposal is even considered, adding that an interim leader would be a “lame duck”.

“Anyone, no matter who, accepting to step in and be called an interim leader would at the same time be publicly admitting, as from now, that the party cannot under any circumstances win the next general election and that he or she is accepting to step in as the lame duck of the situation in the hope of some brighter future,” Perici Calascione said.

He insisted this would run counter to the “very spirit of the Nationalist Party”, describing it as an “unpardonable slap” in the face of the party’s core voters.

“Perhaps, even more dangerously and irresponsibly, this would also remove, in one fell swoop, the hope that close to a third of the electorate, who are today declaring they will not vote, are clearly yearning to see from the PN,” he added.

The suggestion for an interim leader has been floated internally by some PN functionaries close to former leader Adrian Delia as a stop-gap solution until Metsola returns to Malta. The EP president has so far been reticent about her intentions after Bernard Grech announced his resignation from PN leader on Tuesday.

Metsola’s term as EP president ends in January 2027 and sources in Brussels have suggested she wants to fulfil her term. Nonetheless, the timeframe may not be beneficial to the PN, given it could face a possible general election sometime next year.

The general election can be held at the latest in September 2027 but the prime minister has the prerogative to call it earlier. Last month, when interviewed on Xtra, Robert Abela said he will not hesitate to call an early election if leadership turmoil in the PN “destabilises parliament”.

'This is not an interim mission'

Perici Calascione said party officials and members had huge responsibility at this juncture.

“We are called to elect a new leader; we are called to collectively inspire with a clear and well-presented vision; we are called to offer hope to so many who by right are demanding this from us. This is not and can never be an ‘interim’ mission,” he insisted.

Bernard Grech insisted on Tuesday afternoon in comments with MaltaToday that the new leader would be chosen by the party members according to the statute, effectively shooting down the idea of someone occupying the role for an interim period.

