Malta wants ethical use of AI to combat human trafficking, help victims

The use of artificial intelligence to combat human trafficking was discussed during a meeting held in Malta as part of its Presidency of the Council of Europe.

The conference brought together international experts and government officials to examine how AI can aid in the fight against human trafficking, as Malta voiced its support for the technology’s ethical use against human trafficking.

Participants at the conference expressed strong support for incorporating AI tools into anti-trafficking strategies, in line with the Council of Europe’s upcoming convention on AI, ensuring alignment with the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

In a statement, government noted that the event comes following the launch of a National Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy last year and focused on the integration of digital tools to protect victims, prosecute traffickers, and boost international cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg stressed the importance of using AI ethically and in full respect of human rights.

Buttigieg warned that traffickers are already using technologies for their own goals, calling on governments to respond with a strategy that incorporates AI and other innovations.

The Council of Europe’s Director General for Democracy and Human Dignity, Marja Routanen, noted the Council’s work in tackling human trafficking.