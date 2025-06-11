WSC to upgrade Wied iż-Żurrieq sewage network

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has announced a €3 million investment in a new wastewater infrastructure project for Wied iż-Żurrieq.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Dalli said the Water Services Corporation (WSC) has submitted an application to the Planning Authority to launch the project, which is based on a newly developed master plan.

The initiative aims to address long-standing wastewater challenges in the area, which has historically relied on private sewer systems and has recently resulted in wastewater flowing through the area.

“The master plan shows that the investment required for the project is valued at circa €3 million, and numerous interventions will be required due to the extensive distances that will be covered. The project will address wastewater management sustainably,” she said.

The new infrastructure is expected to bring the locality in line with national water management standards.

Dalli also revealed that the WSC will expand its renewable energy portfolio by increasing the number of planned solar farm projects from eight to 14.

The minister noted that the WSC is the largest entity in Malta generating clean energy, producing 5. 84 Gwh in 2024.