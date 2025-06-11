The Metsola plan: Roberta as party leader, Adrian Delia as Opposition leader

Roberta Metsola is gauging Nationalist MPs over a possible strategy, which could see her become party leader and Adrian Delia being appointed Opposition leader, MaltaToday has learnt.

Several sources within the PN, who were granted anonymity to speak freely about confidential matters, told MaltaToday that Metsola’s plan would see former leader Adrian Delia take charge of the party from the Opposition benches, while she would still retain her European parliament president role.

One source described the plan as “the best possible solution” to take the party to the general election and “ready it for the following years”.

“This is not just a question of changing the party leader but having a new way of doing politics and trying to bring people back together within the PN,” the source said.

They pointed towards a similar situation that occurred after the 2008 general election when the Labour Party chose Charles Mangion as Opposition leader while the party was electing a new leader.

Mangion remained Opposition leader for three months, even though Joseph Muscat had by then been elected party leader. Muscat was later co-opted to parliament after Joseph Cuschieri resigned his seat.

However, another source was less enthusiastic about Metsola’s plan. “If this dual leadership situation lasts a handful of months, it’s one thing; but if it lasts until Metsola’s term as EP president ends in January 2027, it will create confusion among the electorate,” the source said. They added: “It could reinforce the idea that for Roberta Metsola, Brussels is more important than Malta and that will be used against the party.”

Another source questioned the suitability of having Delia, a former leader who was ousted following a rebellion by MPs, being appointed Opposition leader. “Adrian Delia could be a divisive figure,” the person said.

Yet another source questioned whether the party statute allowed for such a situation to occur.

Metsola’s only public comment so far was a reply given in Brussels to a journalist from Politico that she had responsibilities in Brussels. This has been interpreted as a strong hint that she will not be returning to Malta anytime soon.

Questions to Metsola have gone unanswered.

Sources in Brussels said that in her role as president, Metsola has key responsibilities over the coming months that she would want to fulfil, such as finding a majority in parliament if the EU concludes a trade deal with the US.

“This does not mean she has excluded a PN leadership run but it is possible that other solutions may be required to the usual situation,” the sources said.

However, back in Malta, possible contenders for the role of PN leader have taken a step back waiting to see what Metsola decides.

The Nationalist Party’s executive is meeting this evening to discuss the next steps in the leadership election process.

Grech on Tuesday announced his resignation from the post, days after a MaltaToday survey showed Labour leading the PN by around 39,000 votes. Grech’s trust rating stood at an abysmal 18.8%.

Meanwhile, when asked on his way into the executive committee meeting at PN headquarters about the Metsola plan, Bernard Grech insisted he will not comment on "speculation". "My job is to remain party leader until the next leader is chosen," he said.

What does the PN statute state?

The PN statute states that the leader is “leader of the party” and “chairperson of the parliamentary group” and serves as prime minister when the party is in government and Opposition leader when the party is in Opposition.

Nonetheless, the statute also says that any member of the party can contest the election to become party leader, which means that the party can end up with a leader who is not a member of parliament. This already happened in 2017 when outsider Adrian Delia contested and won the party leadership election.

However, although the statute makes it clear that the party leader should also be the leader of the Opposition, it does not indicate what should happen if the party elects a leader who is not an MP and so cannot become Opposition leader. The role of Opposition leader is a constitutional role that has to be occupied by an MP.

In 2017, Delia did not have a clear path to parliament since the MP who was willing to resign had been elected on a district where a casual election had to take place. Thus, the party had to convince, as it did, the winner of the casual election to resign immediately thus forcing a co-option. Delia was then co-opted to parliament.

A similar situation arose in 2020 when Bernard Grech was elected leader. Grech was not an MP and required a co-option to find his way in parliament.

Nonetheless, these were not procedures dictated by the party statute, which in any case cannot force MPs to resign from parliament to make way for a new leader.

Earlier on Wednesday, PN MP Ryan Callus announced his willingness to give up his seat for any leader who is not a member of parliament. The reference was to Metsola.

