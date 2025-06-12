Ocean Sentinel deployed in effort to crackdown on illegal fishing

The Ocean Sentinel, one of three EU surveillance vessels chartered by the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA), is currently patrolling the central Mediterranean, including the waters south of Malta, as part of a wider crackdown on illegal fishing.

While the Ocean Sentinel’s current focus is on tuna purse seine vessels and towing vessels operating 25 nautical miles south of Malta, the broader surveillance mission also encompasses illegal incursions like those involving Tunisian boats.

In recent weeks, enforcement action has been taken against third-country vessels, including Turkish and Tunisian boats, spotted near Malta’s coast without the required authorisation.

In 2019, MaltaToday had revealed how Tunisian fishers were harassing Maltese lampuki fishermen leading to a veritable war on the high seas.

Maltese fishers have accused Tunisian counterparts of stealing catches and damaging equipment.

The EU-chartered Ocean Sentinel is playing a key role in ensuring fishing vessels comply with European Union laws, as well as international obligations under the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM) and the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT).

Maltese and EU officers are currently working together onboard the vessel, conducting inspections and monitoring fishing activity. Malta’s Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture is participating actively through both onboard inspectors and staff stationed at EFCA’s control room in Vigo, Spain, where real-time vessel tracking and catch monitoring are carried out.

The Ocean Sentinel has proven effective in past years, having uncovered multiple violations that underline the need for stricter oversight in international and contested waters.

The deployment of the vessel to the Sicily Channel followed complaints from Maltese fishers who, in recent years, reported illegal activity by foreign boats. These led to increased pressure on the EFCA and European Commission to respond.

Malta is also pushing at EU level for tougher rules on third-country vessels through negotiations aimed at strengthening Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMOs). A provisional agreement has already been reached on new regulations targeting unsustainable fishing by non-EU countries.

Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said praised the ongoing enforcement work, stating that it was essential to protect the interests of Maltese fishers.

“The Maltese Government, through the Department of Fisheries in cooperation with EFCA, remains committed to safeguarding the interests of Maltese fishers and promoting sustainable fishing practices for the benefit of all,” she said.