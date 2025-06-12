Metsola’s Plan B: Adrian Delia leader and Roberta in symbolic role as she chooses Brussels

Roberta Metsola appears to have chosen Brussels over Pietà but is canvasing Nationalist Party MPs to support an Adrian Delia leadership candidature, MaltaToday has learnt.

Described by PN sources, who were granted anonymity to speak about confidential matters, as Metsola’s Plan B, the proposal would see the European Parliament president take up the symbolic role of party chair—a post that has to be created.

“Roberta has been talking to MPs about a new plan to have Adrian Delia elected leader of the party and the creation of a leadership team around him with her being appointed chair of the party, in a new symbolic role,” the sources said.

It is unclear whether her proposal to have Delia back in the driving seat of the PN enjoys widespread support within the parliamentary group. Delia had been ousted by rebel MPs back in 2020 and several of these still form part of the parliamentary group.

Attempts to contact Delia on Thursday proved futile and Metsola has been incommunicado since Tuesday.

The new plan replaces the original proposal, Plan A, which MaltaToday wrote about yesterday, that would have seen Metsola being elected leader, while retaining her Brussels post, and Delia being appointed Opposition leader in parliament.

However, this plan was scuppered since it could have encountered legal problems emanating from the Constitution’s requirement that the Opposition leader be the leader of the largest political party in Opposition.

Plan A would have also caused Metsola problems of a political nature in Brussels. While it is legally possible for her to remain EP president and become leader of the PN, it would have caused disquiet among the political groups, not least the Socialists. Maltese Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, a vice president with the S&D, was the first to raise ethical concerns over such an eventuality.

However, sources speaking to MaltaToday on Thursday said Metsola is now making it clear with Nationalist MPs that she will not be relinquishing her post in Brussels before her term ends in January 2027.

“She has floated the idea of a leadership team and the creation of a symbolic post, which would see her get more politically involved locally without having to deal with the day-to-day running of the party,” the sources said.

Metsola is understood to have told MPs she did not want to step down from EP president and allow the socialists to take up the post instead.

The sources said Metsola has been floating the names of Alex Borg and Darren Carabott as possible members of the ‘leadership team’. Attempts to contact either of them have drawn blanks.

Under this plan, it is unclear who will lead the PN in the next general election. Although the general election can be held at the latest in September 2027, the prime minister has the prerogative to call it earlier.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said that if the PN leadership change causes turmoil in parliament he will not hesitate to call an election.

Meanwhile, Metsola’s indecision on whether to contest for the Nationalist Party’s leadership has left the Opposition in paralysis with no one expressing an interest in the post so far.

Her only comment was to Politico, a Brussels-based news site, on Wednesday that suggested she would not be leaving her EU post. “I have responsibilities here,” Metsola said.

The indecision has left the PN in a quagmire. “It is incredible that more than 48 hours after Bernard Grech resigned, not one single person has stepped forward to declare an interest in the leadership because everyone is waiting for Roberta to make a move,” the sources said, adding this was “unfair on the party and anyone else who may harbour an interest”.

Grech resigned on Tuesday in a shock announcement that caught many by surprise. The resignation came 48 hours after a MaltaToday survey that showed the PN trailing the PL by 39,000 votes and dipping below the 40% mark. The survey also confirmed Grech’s dismal trust rating.

READ ALSO | PN Executive Committee approves process to elect new party leader