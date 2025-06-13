As weekend begins, Transport Malta tells people to stay away from Paceville after building collapse

Transport Malta is urging people to stay away from the Paceville area following the collapse of a building in the area last Wednesday.

“Enforcement officers are on site to direct the flow of traffic, and several alternative routes are being implemented. These measures will remain in place until further notice,” Transport Malta said in a Facebook post.

The transport authority said Triq Paceville, Triq Ross, and part of Triq Gort have been temporarily closed to traffic.

“The public is urged to avoid the area and follow the instructions of the authorities,” a statement read.

On Wednesday night, a block of flats in Paceville Road collapsed after months of construction work right next to the building.

The site is being developed by Excel Developments, which is owned by Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius, and Daniel Refalo. Agius is listed as the project developer. Developer Mark Agius, a long-time business partner of Portelli, is behind some of the most controversial developments in the country.

Following inspections, the site was hit with a stop works notice by the BCA and residents were evacuated just hours before the collapse.

Santumas Shareholdings Plc, owners of two properties in the recently collapsed Tania Flats in Paceville, St. Julian's, announced Thursday they are considering legal action to recover damages from the incident.