Eastern Regional Council wants fresh election in Għargħur after PN mayor’s ousting

The Eastern Regional Council has called for a fresh election in Għargħur following a political dispute over the position of mayor in the locality.

Għargħur became the focus of national debate after the Nationalist Party (PN) accused the Labour Party (PL) of using undemocratic methods to “take control” of the local council.

A motion of no confidence was brought against then-mayor Helen Gauci, who had been elected as a PN candidate after the party secured 62% of the vote in the June 2024 local elections. The motion, backed by Labour councillors and a former PN councillor who turned independent, resulted in Gauci being replaced by Labour councillor Mariah Meli.

The Eastern Regional Council has since passed a motion criticising the move as “disrespectful” to the democratic will of Għargħur residents.

The motion condemns Meli’s appointment, stating the Labour Party had not secured a majority in the election. It described the developments as an “anti-democratic takeover” of the mayoral post.

The motion says the no-confidence vote was “based on allegations without any evidence” and raises concern about the wider political implications. It notes that with just 38% of the vote, Labour did not have a mandate from the majority of Għargħur residents. It calls on the government to respect the election result and urgently hold a new local council vote in Għargħur.

“This is a clear case of disrespect towards the democratic will of the people of Għargħur,” the motion states. “Democracy must not only be preached but also practised.”