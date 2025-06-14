Roberta Metsola will not contest PN leadership, insists she cannot abandon Brussels role

Updated with more details at 10:35am

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has finally decided that she will not be contesting the Nationalist Party’s leadership, insisting she cannot abandon her current responsibilities.

“Over the past days I tried to find a formula through which I can help the party in the best way possible, while continuing to fulfil my responsibilities as a president of the European parliament. A commitment that I cannot abandon half way through. I understand that this formula is not possible with me as the next leader of the party,” Metsola wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Her statement is likely to create backlash among party members and MPs, many of whom felt she was the ideal candidate to unite the party. But it will also open the way for others to put their hat in the ring.

Since Bernard Grech’s resignation on Tuesday no one has ventured forward to announce their candidature with several PN sources saying people were waiting to see what Metsola decides.

In her statement, Metsola said that her role as president of the European parliament carries with it “global responsibilities” for the EU and Malta that required her undivided attention.

“With a sense of responsibility, this is a role I cannot abandon. I am doing this out of loyalty towards my country, towards those who voted for me and my colleagues, in the party and the European parliament,” she wrote, adding her role is not an easy one.

“We are living through unprecedented challenging times for the world, military escalation on our doorstep, sensitive discussions about the economy and work to defend every place of work and strengthen investment, and Europe, including Malta and Gozo, are at a crossroads on so many fronts,” she wrote.

“For all these reasons, my commitment and attention have to be whole. My commitment and attention cannot be divided,” Metsola said, justifying her decision not to run for the PN’s leadership.

In search of a formula

She confirmed that over the past few days she had been trying to find a formula that would see her retain her Brussels role while being more involved in the party.

Sources had told MaltaToday that the first idea floated was one that would see Metsola be appointed leader of the party and Adrian Delia Opposition leader in parliament. After this idea was scuppered, Metsola suggested Delia as leader with her occupying a more symbolic role as chair of the party—a role that would have to be created.

Nonetheless, these ideas were being shot down by MPs, who generally insisted that such a formula would not work since it would reinforce the idea of division within the party.

In her statement on Saturday, Metsola acknowledged that any such arrangement “is not possible” with her as the next leader of the party.

Nonetheless, Metsola said she is willing to support the new leader in “any way and role” she is required to “strengthen the party, win the election and save the country”.

“I have to be clear that I believe with all my strength that these three aims can be achieved if we work together. The new leader of the party will find my full support,” Metsola said.

She also acknowledged that many people will find her decision difficult to accept. “I know many will not agree with it. I know many will criticise it. I know that Labour, its exponents and others, will use the occasion and their machinery to manipulate and twist my decision to suit their agenda… I will always be there for our party and my country, as I have always been since my youth,” she insisted.

Delia’s cryptic post

Metsola’s statement came minutes after Adrian Delia posted a cryptic message on Facebook in which he insisted that the voice of PN members is the “only one that matters”.

He also said that the decision to lead the party “is not driven by deals or arrangements” but did not deny that he was part of such machinations with Metsola over the past days.

“Leading a party demands significant personal, profession and family sacrifice—something I have experienced firsthand. It calls for putting aside personal interest in favour of the greater good of the party and the country—now more than ever. I have read the many stories and speculation circulating, but decisions of this weight are never taken lightly. They require reflection, time, and space,” Delia wrote.

He insisted the party “does not belong to any one person” but to the party members, the tesserati.

“They are our strength—present in every town, every street, and close to everyday citizens. Their voice is the only voice that matters. It is the tesserati and only the tesserati who decide and their choice respected. That is what our party deserves. That is what our country deserves,” Delia said.