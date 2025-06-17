Transport Malta wants to remove fatigued cab drivers from the road by capping working hours

Updated at 12:28pm with PN shadow minister's reaction

Transport Malta is working on a system to prevent cab drivers from working more than 12 hours at a stretch thus reducing fatigued drivers from the road.

The system is intended to stop drivers from working excessive hours, which are a safety concern, a spokesperson said. “Fatigued drivers could pose a danger for themselves, their passengers and other road users,” they added.

As things stand, only cab-hailing platforms can prevent drivers from going over the 12-hour shift mark. However, nothing stops a driver from working 12 hours for one platform before seamlessly switching over to another platform where they can work for another 12 hours.

Industry insiders, who spoke to MaltaToday, explained that shifts lasting for 12 hours are very normal, especially during the peak summer season. They added that it is not unheard of for drivers to work days on end, while taking naps in their cars.

The move to curb this practice is the latest in a series of efforts by TM to reduce abuse in the cab sector after years of lax enforcement.

In January, the authority revoked a number of operators’ licences due to irregularities related to garaging facilities.

Cab owners were legally required to submit the address of a garage that will be used to park their vehicle when not in use. However, when filling out applications, owners would list random addresses as their garage location. Inspections started being carried out to ascertain that garages listed in the application were correct.

The authority removed some 1,400 cabs from the road through January’s enforcement, but a large number of operators appealed their revocation and were granted leniency to continue their operations by the court.

The judicial process is still underway.

TM has also enlisted the public’s assistance by creating dedicated channels, where people can report illegally parked cabs for subsequent enforcement action to be taken.

Y-plate vehicles cannot be parked on the street and in public places when not in use.

The cab industry grew exponentially over the past six years with the proliferation of ride-hailing apps that make it easy and convenient for passengers to order a cab.

According to National Statistics Office (NSO) figures, by the end of the first quarter of this year, there were 5,028 passenger cars registered under the category garage hire. These are chauffeur-driven vehicles for hire with driver without pre-determined routes, popularly known as Y-plate vehicles.

The NSO also recorded 281 white taxis that operate from designated stands.

Mark Anthony Sammut welcomes implementation of PN proposal

Reacting to MaltaToday's story, PN Shadow Minister for Transport Mark Anthony Sammut welcomed the development, noting that the proposal was made by the opposition last year.

"This shows that our vision for the transport sector is built on researched, achievable proposals which can lead to better quality of service and safer roads," Sammut stated.