Artists stress that all appointments within arts council be subject to open calls

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) has questioned whether two individuals who recently left Arts Council Malta (ACM) were ever considered for the body's leadership.

Following a recent change in leadership, the MEIA noted that there is a significant leadership gap and have raised questions about the absence of a clear succession plan.

Lawyer and son of former European Commissioner Helena Dalli, Luke Dalli was recently appointed as the council’s executive chairperson.

Dalli, who currently forms part of ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat's legal team, had quit hosting programmes on the PL's ONE TV and ONE Radio last year.

The statement follows a previous MEIA statement expressing concern about the political appointment of the current Executive Chairman of Arts Council Malta. At the time, the association criticised the lack of an open selection process and warned that politically motivated decisions could damage public trust in the governance of national cultural institutions.

Last month, the MEIA questioned the lack of transparency over a €25,000 contract awarded to Mark Camilleri's Dar Camilleri.

The association argued that overlooking internal expertise would undermine confidence in a system that “appears to prioritise political alignment over professional merit.”

The MEIA called for the publication of a transparent succession plan for all senior roles and stressed that future appointments must be guided by merit, and are subject to open calls.

Furthermore, MEIA highlighted the need to reinforce governance policies that prevent conflicts of interest and safeguard the integrity of Malta’s cultural leadership.

The association warned that Malta’s cultural and creative sectors cannot operate effectively under a system where trust is eroded by opaque decision-making and political interference. It stressed that public cultural bodies must serve the wider community, not political agendas or narrative control.