Kamra tal-Periti says no excavation works conducted next to collapsed Paceville flats

Updated at 4:30pm with Edward Zammit Lewis statement

The Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) has stated that no excavation work has been conducted in the construction site adjacent to the collapsed block of flats in Paceville.

Last week, a block of flats situated next to a construction site collapsed hours after its residents were ordered to evacuate.

During demolition works overseen by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), an authority architect stated that an investigation into the collapse is underway.

On Monday, the KTP stated that its council members were accompanied on-site by Perit Graham Attard, Deputy Director of the Civil Protection Department, who oversaw emergency stabilisation works in the affected area.

“The Council then conducted a thorough inspection of the site, including the remains of Tania Flats, to help form a collective professional opinion on the cause of the collapse and determine whether professional negligence by a warrant holder was a contributing factor.”

The KTP stated that preliminary findings indicate that no excavation works were carried out at any stage of the construction project. This was confirmed by the absence of an excavation permit request from the project architect, and no such authorisation had been issued by the BCA.

In light of this, the KTP explained that geological investigations were neither required under the applicable Eurocodes nor mandated by law.

“The Kamra tal-Periti urges all stakeholders to exercise restraint and caution when making public statements about such incidents without first-hand knowledge of the facts.”

KTP statement makes no sense – Edward Zammit Lewis

Reacting to the statement, Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis said it made no sense, as the relevant authorities have not reached any conclusions.

“What is the purpose of this statement? If the Kamra tal-Periti is conducting an investigation, why did it issue a statement before reaching full conclusions?” he said. “I remind the Kamra tal-Periti that people are fed up with unregulated development. This needs to stop, and architects should be working toward this goal—beautifying Malta and providing us with safe structures.”