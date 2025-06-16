ARUC begins carrying out enforcement work following legal amendments

The Authority on the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) has begun enforcement work following recent legal amendments unanimously approved by parliament, granting it new powers to address cannabis-related issues.

These legislative changes, which have now come into effect are aimed at allowing individuals to use cannabis without fear, while ensuring the rights of non-users are fully respected, the reforms ministry said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg said the amendments empower ARUC to protect the rights of individuals bothered by cannabis odours in residential areas.

She confirmed the authority started responding to reports of strong cannabis smells in homes thanks to these new legal provisions.

“The law provides for fines against those who cause inconvenience to neighbours due to cannabis odours. However, as a first step, ARUC officers will focus on education and recommending remedies. If the situation persists, enforcement action will follow,” Buttigieg said.

She reiterated that the legal and regulatory framework for responsible cannabis use was designed to safeguard everyone's rights including those who choose not to consume the substance.

ARUC Executive Chairperson Joey Reno Vella explained the authority has now established an operational structure to handle public complaints concerning cannabis odours in private residences.

A dedicated helpline has been launched on 80002088 to report such disturbances.

Vella stressed complaints must be non-anonymous and provide clear information about the location where the nuisance is allegedly occurring. ARUC officers will speak to the individuals involved and recommend solutions. He also reminded the public that smoking cannabis in public remains illegal.

Buttigieg also highlighted other legislative updates, including stricter prohibitions on psychoactive substances and increased fines of up to €10,000 for cannabis associations that breach their licence terms, particularly those that allow individuals under the age of 18 onto their premises. Associations are now also barred from operating within 250m of sports centres and other youth-oriented facilities.

Reflecting on three years since the Responsible Use of Cannabis Act came into force, Buttigieg said authorities are satisfied the law has met its goals of harm reduction without triggering an increase in cannabis consumption among non-users. She noted this was confirmed by two separate and independent studies conducted in recent months by Caritas and the European Union.