WATCH | Borg says PN leadership race is 'a moment of reflection' as nominations set to open

Nationalist MP Alex Borg has described the upcoming PN leadership contest as “a moment of reflection” for the party and the country, saying the party is focused on unity and choosing the right person to lead the Opposition into the next general election.

Speaking to MaltaToday after a PN parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday, Borg said the leadership transition marked a delicate but important moment for the party.

“This is a delicate situation. One of the highest institutions in a democracy is the Opposition. We are the only Opposition to the government, and this is a role that stands in contrast to the Prime Minister. This is a moment of reflection and a moment to see what is in the interest of the PN and the country,” Borg said.

He confirmed that nominations for the leadership race will open on Monday, with the party’s General Council scheduled to convene next Sunday.

“For now, we reflect and work as a party to achieve the best result and choose the best person to lead us to the next general election,” he added.

Last week, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said he will be stepping down as leader of the Nationalist Party. Borg is widely seen as a potential leadership contender but has not declared any intention to contest the race.

In the week since Grech made the announcement, no one has shown interest in the role.

Borg told MaltaToday that this issue of possible candidates was not discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Grech said he had addressed the parliamentary group and explained the procedure that will govern the upcoming internal election.

“This is a democratic party. It’s up to the councillors or the tesserati to decide the new leader. Leaders aren’t handpicked in this party.”