More residents evacuated from Paceville as clean up efforts continue
BCA explains that it is working to address every possible danger while assisting those affected by the collapse and clean up efforts
The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has evacuated more residents from their homes as it continues to clean up the rubble from the building collapse in Paceville.
In a statement on Wednesday, the BCA stated that it is working to address every possible danger while assisting those affected by the collapse and clean up efforts.
“In light of these developments, the authority will be reviewing the method of the site cleaning process,” the BCA added.
Last week, a block of flats next to a construction site in the heart of Paceville collapsed in the middle of the night just hours after its residents were evacuated. The site is being developed by Excel Developments, which is owned by Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo. Agius is listed as the project developer.
Following the incident, private contractors were selected to demolish the remains of the collapsed flats, as 40 residents from the surrounding buildings were told to evacuate as a safety precaution.
So far, there has been no indication as to what caused the collapse, although the Kamra tal-Periti claimed that it could not have happened due to excavation works as no such works were conducted.
Meanwhile, owners of two properties in the collapsed block of flats announced that they are considering legal action to recover damages from the incident.